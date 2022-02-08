Patch Notes 0.28

You can join Discord server here.
Shades of Rayna Update 0.28 (02/08/2022)
-Trinity Tier 10 relics were missing for Mage and Warrior. They are added.
-There was a problem with pet loot not adding up. It's fixed.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
You can join Discord server here.
Shades of Rayna Update 0.28 (02/08/2022)
-Trinity Tier 10 relics were missing for Mage and Warrior. They are added.
-There was a problem with pet loot not adding up. It's fixed.
Changed files in this update