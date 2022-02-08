 Skip to content

Shades Of Rayna update for 8 February 2022

Patch Notes 0.28

Shades of Rayna Update 0.28 (02/08/2022)

-Trinity Tier 10 relics were missing for Mage and Warrior. They are added.

-There was a problem with pet loot not adding up. It's fixed.

