MARTHA IS DEAD IS OUT NOW!

Welcome To Tuscany

The time has finally arrived!

Martha Is Dead is now... err. LIVE on Steam!

You can catch our chilling launch trailer right here

If you haven't already - get yourself over to the store page now where our launch stream is well underway, featuring some behind the scenes footage, competitions, and streams of the game from content creators around the world!

On top of the launch we've got a couple of extra things to update you on, so let's get stuck into them so you can get playing!

Patch Notes

Yes there is a day one patch! It fixes lots of small bugs and gives everything a layer of polish and a performance boost, for those that like knowing what's included - here's the list :

Game content brought up to date, encompassing hundreds of gameplay fixes.

Hundreds of console specific fixes and polish items.

Lighting rebuilt to rectify obvious issues.

Stability drastically improved.

Old gen console graphics enhanced, textures are now clearer.

Skip optional functionality added to sensitive scenes

Performance improved for all platforms

Should there be any bugs or issues encountered during play - don't panic!

Get yourself over to our Discord and ask for assistance in the support channel - or hit us up on our Twitter DM's with your issue and we'll investigate it ASAP

You can find our Discord here : Wired Discord

And our Twitter account here : Wired Twitter

We'll be collecting all of peoples known issues and bugs shortly after launch and will provide an FAQ / Known issues bug collection post in the forums here once we can see what isn't a one off occurrence - so help us help you with that feedback!

Competitions

It wouldn't be a Wired launch without a healthy dose of competition goodness to go with it!

We'll have multiple social competitions dropping on our socials over the next few days, focusing on some nifty peripherals and gaming gear, so be sure to keep your eyes on all our socials listed at the bottom of this post!

However we have three 'big' competitions coming off the back of the launch - where you can win a steamdeck, a 3080 video card, or for the superfan, a vinyl player, rare test pressing of the OST and some hand made marionette dolls!

(There is also some super scret code hidden in our launch stream loop that will give you lots of bonus entries for the Steam Deck comp)

You can find the links to these below :

Win a Steam Deck : Competition

Win an Nvidia 3080 : Competition

Win a Vinyl Player, Test Pressing and Marionettes : Competition

Good luck!

Thank you

And finally, thank you - every single one of you - from the OG Town Of Light fans, to those that have joined over the course of Martha development, to those that played the demo and gave feedback and everyone in between!

This project is a special one, Luca and the team at LKA really poured their heart and soul into the game, and we feel privileged to be able to help them get their story and world out for you all to play!

There will be a special edition of Martha Uncovered later today with some words from the team themselves at the finishing line, so keep an eye out for that - but in the meantime, if you have played the game, PLEASE LEAVE A REVIEW! An honest one! It helps so much more than you'll know, and is the absolute best way to support developers of games you've enjoyed!

Now, stop reading this and go get playing! Take lots of screenshots and photos and share them with us... they might have use in a little while ;)

https://store.steampowered.com/app/515960/Martha_Is_Dead/

