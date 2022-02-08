 Skip to content

Tank Mechanic Simulator update for 8 February 2022

Update 1.3.0.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Mechanics,

we have update 1.3.0.2 for PC and MacOS versions of the game. List of changes below:

1.3.0.2

Modified:

  • SCR 610 Radio Update (M18 Hellcat)

Fixed:

  • Extended day time, night time reduced
  • Fluid filling action controls now work correctly
  • Camo now can be applied to AVRE correctly
  • AVRE Mudguard B is back in shop
  • BT-7 gearbox dependencies
  • Missing IS-2 museum stand texture
  • BT-7 have wrong screw directions on right tracks
  • Sherman suspenion arm levitates
  • IS2 wrong material config of valve
  • IS2 wrong material config on radio mount
  • Can't assemble lower pushrods (3 of them) in M18 engine
  • IS2 gearbox and wheels dependencies
  • Screw collider scale in some tanks were too small and caused a problem with interaction
  • King Tiger dependency in gearbox for Gear E when disassembling Gearbox main cover A

Enjoy!

Thanks and have a good weekend,

DeGenerals



