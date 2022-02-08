Dear Mechanics,
we have update 1.3.0.2 for PC and MacOS versions of the game. List of changes below:
1.3.0.2
Modified:
- SCR 610 Radio Update (M18 Hellcat)
Fixed:
- Extended day time, night time reduced
- Fluid filling action controls now work correctly
- Camo now can be applied to AVRE correctly
- AVRE Mudguard B is back in shop
- BT-7 gearbox dependencies
- Missing IS-2 museum stand texture
- BT-7 have wrong screw directions on right tracks
- Sherman suspenion arm levitates
- IS2 wrong material config of valve
- IS2 wrong material config on radio mount
- Can't assemble lower pushrods (3 of them) in M18 engine
- IS2 gearbox and wheels dependencies
- Screw collider scale in some tanks were too small and caused a problem with interaction
- King Tiger dependency in gearbox for Gear E when disassembling Gearbox main cover A
Enjoy!
Thanks and have a good weekend,
DeGenerals
