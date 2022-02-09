The BIG 0.6.1 update has arrived!

Hi friends,

here we go, delivered as promised ;)

A lot of inspiration came from our community, so thanks a lot for your thoughts and input, feedback and criticism. It helped us a lot on our way!

Some of you might already have read our announcement two weeks ago, but let us explain some of the new features again and introduce some more.

First of all, there’s the 2D Desktop Editing Mode. Without wearing your VR headset you can comfortably edit yourself and the Hotties. We also changed the layout of the Main Menu a bit so it’s easier to use.

After creating a new Hottie, you can save it as a HottieCard. This is just a picture (png format) which you can share on our new designated Discord HERE! There’s a gallery now in the Main Menu with thumbnails and 50 slots for your HottieCards.

The mirror is now movable. Just grab it and put it wherever you want to have it - behind the Hottie, on the floor, over the bed…

And there’s more - cowgirl animations for the bed, including a new switch for the leg collisions with the furniture. More dances and music (7+ in total) you can activate using the radio or the interaction menu. We added also a dozen of new voice lines.

But that’s still not everything. We added a slider for skin „wetness“, so your Hottie can look sweaty or oiled. We turned off the arm collisions with activated „one hand mode“, so it doesn’t interfere with your action anymore. We improved cloth quality, eyes, skin, nail colors, lipstick, cum and light. There’s new idles for the Hottie. You can use eyeliners. The labia look and behave more realistic now. We adjusted the „Ultra“ quality level, so more people can use it. Oh, and the „Walk There“ command now also has an optical indicator of where you are actually pointing at.

And of course there are performance improvements and bug fixes…

We hope this update will make you as happy as we are about it!

NEW : 2D Desktop Editing Mode

NEW : HottieCards

NEW : 7+ Dances/Songs

NEW : Movable Mirror

NEW : More Voice Lines

NEW : Cowgirl Animations

NEW : More Idle Animations

NEW : Switch for Player Body Collisions with Furniture

NEW : Skin Wetness Slider

NEW : Eyeliner

Improvement : Labia (Appearance and physics)

Improvement : Arm Collision during Hip Tracking

Improvement : Ultra Setting

Improvement : „Walk There“ command

Improvement : Eyes

Improvement : Skin

Improvement : Cloth

Improvement : Cum

Improvement : Light

Improvement : Lipstick

Bug fixes

Take care

VR HOT

P.S.: We also updated the FAQs on our website.