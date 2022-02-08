Update 0.02 - Tutorial map, UI improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 8165255 · Last edited 8 February 2022 – 14:09:23 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone,

Welcome to our first Early Access update.

Although the game is intended to be hard, we've decided to make the first map a little easier. Instead of 50 enemies, only 30 will spawn per wave. Maybe everyone can now survive the snails ;-)

Although we've added a tutorial map, don't forget about our gameplay videos on the ButtonSoft YouTube channel. The videos are meant to show more advanced strategies.

New Content

Tutorial map. It's the first map on Terra. The map is a single player map.

Changes

We've added tool tips to the research window.

We increased the icon and font size of several UI items (e.g. building interface).

For Tranquil Valley, we've decreased the number of enemies per attack wave.

The Job Sliders were improved.

Resources are displayed in a larger font.

Bugfixes

Minor bugfixes were done.

Thanks for buying our game and making it such a success.

Till next update,

André