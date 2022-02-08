Update 0.02 - Tutorial map, UI improvements

Hi everyone,
Welcome to our first Early Access update.
Although the game is intended to be hard, we've decided to make the first map a little easier. Instead of 50 enemies, only 30 will spawn per wave. Maybe everyone can now survive the snails ;-)
Although we've added a tutorial map, don't forget about our gameplay videos on the ButtonSoft YouTube channel. The videos are meant to show more advanced strategies.
New Content
- Tutorial map. It's the first map on Terra. The map is a single player map.
Changes
- We've added tool tips to the research window.
- We increased the icon and font size of several UI items (e.g. building interface).
- For Tranquil Valley, we've decreased the number of enemies per attack wave.
- The Job Sliders were improved.
- Resources are displayed in a larger font.
Bugfixes
Minor bugfixes were done.
Thanks for buying our game and making it such a success.
Till next update,
André
Changed files in this update