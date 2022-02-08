 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Gem Rifts update for 8 February 2022

Update 0.02 - Tutorial map, UI improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 8165255 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

Welcome to our first Early Access update.

Although the game is intended to be hard, we've decided to make the first map a little easier. Instead of 50 enemies, only 30 will spawn per wave. Maybe everyone can now survive the snails ;-)

Although we've added a tutorial map, don't forget about our gameplay videos on the ButtonSoft YouTube channel. The videos are meant to show more advanced strategies.

New Content
  • Tutorial map. It's the first map on Terra. The map is a single player map.
Changes
  • We've added tool tips to the research window.
  • We increased the icon and font size of several UI items (e.g. building interface).
  • For Tranquil Valley, we've decreased the number of enemies per attack wave.
  • The Job Sliders were improved.
  • Resources are displayed in a larger font.
Bugfixes

Minor bugfixes were done.

Thanks for buying our game and making it such a success.

Till next update,

André

Changed files in this update

Gem Rifts Content Depot 1801671
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.