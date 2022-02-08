v1.0.10 Update

Change log:
During wave one's construction phase, you can now press R or a button at the top-left to instantly re-roll switch positions
You can now toggle a Friends Only leaderboard display, to see your ranking amongst only your friends
You can now click the photosensitivity warning to skip it
Added master volume setting
Wave rewards can no longer roll a Masterpiece with the same penalty as a Gadget or Doodad in that set - previously only Gadgets and Doodads had this rule
Certain Masterpieces have had "overly self-synergistic" penalties removed from their random pool (only affecting new reward choices), specifically:
- Unstable Acceleration, Fanaticism and And Another One will no longer roll speed related penalties
- Larger than Life will no longer roll life related penalties
There are now skulls scattered around the UI indicating when Nightmare difficulty is being played, suitable for most "screenshot occasions"
Bug fixes:
- And Another One switch placement behaviour changed: it used to check that a potential spot had all neighbouring tiles be empty (not even allowing wires) - this is sometimes impossible and crashes the game. Now it checks that it doesn't have any neighbouring switches instead
- Large explosions are no longer visible outside the play area on vertical aspect ratios
- Fixed a tooltip error that showed enemy shield chance as having a 2 second cooldown when it has in fact had an 0.2 second cooldown
- Attempt to fix the problem where some chance-based effects were triggering despite having 0% chance to (e.g. Coup de Grace, enemy shield). Not sure if it works lol
- Attempt to reduce the rate of accidental reward clicks (e.g. clicking without knowing the wave ended and accidentally selecting a reward) by preventing reward choice selection for ~0.3 seconds as they fade in
