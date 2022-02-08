 Skip to content

FrankenStorm TD: Prologue update for 8 February 2022

v1.0.10 Update

Change log:

  • During wave one's construction phase, you can now press R or a button at the top-left to instantly re-roll switch positions

  • You can now toggle a Friends Only leaderboard display, to see your ranking amongst only your friends

  • You can now click the photosensitivity warning to skip it

  • Added master volume setting

  • Wave rewards can no longer roll a Masterpiece with the same penalty as a Gadget or Doodad in that set - previously only Gadgets and Doodads had this rule

  • Certain Masterpieces have had "overly self-synergistic" penalties removed from their random pool (only affecting new reward choices), specifically:

    • Unstable Acceleration, Fanaticism and And Another One will no longer roll speed related penalties
    • Larger than Life will no longer roll life related penalties

  • There are now skulls scattered around the UI indicating when Nightmare difficulty is being played, suitable for most "screenshot occasions"

Bug fixes:

  • And Another One switch placement behaviour changed: it used to check that a potential spot had all neighbouring tiles be empty (not even allowing wires) - this is sometimes impossible and crashes the game. Now it checks that it doesn't have any neighbouring switches instead
  • Large explosions are no longer visible outside the play area on vertical aspect ratios
  • Fixed a tooltip error that showed enemy shield chance as having a 2 second cooldown when it has in fact had an 0.2 second cooldown
  • Attempt to fix the problem where some chance-based effects were triggering despite having 0% chance to (e.g. Coup de Grace, enemy shield). Not sure if it works lol
  • Attempt to reduce the rate of accidental reward clicks (e.g. clicking without knowing the wave ended and accidentally selecting a reward) by preventing reward choice selection for ~0.3 seconds as they fade in

