EdgeOfTheAbyssAwaken update for 9 February 2022

Version 0.92.3276 update announcement

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Fix the bug of Lord talent in novice level.

  2. Reduce the blood volume of wooden man to avoid low damage, which cannot be calculated.

  3. "Strike Superman" increases the introduction of damage text.

  4. Add 0.5 seconds of invincibility after the end of the Lord's skill.

  5. Hide the abyss fragment and abyss key progress interface.

  6. Kill the Lord skill to remove the collision of related effects.

  7. Re optimize the weapon entry and re adjust the talent value in the game.

  8. Rewrite the kill logic. Now the second section of kill damage will be hit.

  9. Add a chat interface and press enter to trigger it.

  10. Fix the selected talent. Before the talent disappears, you can click the bug of other talents.

  11. Add lightning chain and thunder version of weapon skill.

  12. Adjust the vertical split effect of big sword.

  13. Adjust Tachi whirlwind effect.

  14. Optimize forest 1-3 and 1-4 scenarios.

