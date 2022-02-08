 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

SCP: Breakout update for 8 February 2022

New SCP, Lighting, Bigger Map and more!

Share · View all patches · Build 8164987 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello,

I Added a lot things in this update, here are a few:

  • SCP-330
  • New Lighting
  • More Rooms to the map
  • Overhauled the netcode (again) should be even faster now
  • Made the game more performant
  • Upgraded SCP-205

Thanks for playing the game, if you like the game and/or want to give feedback, please review the game on Steam as it would mean a lot to me and the community as more people would see the game and be able to help make it better for us all :)

Have a nice day!

-Heck

Changed files in this update

SCP: Breakout Content Depot 1534051
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.