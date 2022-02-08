New SCP, Lighting, Bigger Map and more!

Hello,
I Added a lot things in this update, here are a few:
- SCP-330
- New Lighting
- More Rooms to the map
- Overhauled the netcode (again) should be even faster now
- Made the game more performant
- Upgraded SCP-205
Thanks for playing the game, if you like the game and/or want to give feedback, please review the game on Steam as it would mean a lot to me and the community as more people would see the game and be able to help make it better for us all :)
Have a nice day!
-Heck
