Decisive Campaigns: Ardennes Offensive - out on Steam

Decisive Campaigns: Ardennes Offensive, the fourth wargame in the Decisive Campaigns series, is now available on Steam

Decisive Campaigns: Ardennes Offensive is a real, classic hex-and-counter wargame at its core. Covering the battles in the Ardennes between December 1944 and January 1945, it brings to life Operational wargaming by lowering the scale to just above tactical level.

The game comes with a huge, full campaign scenario lasting over 16 days and several smaller scenarios focusing on several days of combat on specific parts of the front (like St. Vith and Bastogne). You will be able to play the whole Ardennes campaign on a 1km/hex map with battalion-sized Units at your command.

For this special occasion the game will be released with a 15% discount

Moreover, it's possible to purchase a new Bundle containing all the games of the Decisive Campaigns franchise at an additional 10% discount.

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/24554/Decisive_Campaigns_Collection/