Aeterna Noctis update for 8 February 2022

New update! Aeterna Noctis patch notes v1.0.012

Share · View all patches · Build 8164939 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed bug when deleting a game on some platforms
  • Fixed bug with inertia with smooth controls enabled
  • Implemented graphical performance improvements throughout the game
  • Implemented memory consumption improvements throughout the game
  • Fixed bug that prevented the collector quest from continuing when killing the boss "Slime"
  • Fixed bug where progress was not correctly indicated when completing Door 4 of the Temple of the Kings
  • Fixed bug where you couldn't complete the Emperor's Quest if you cut his sword with the katana
  • Fixed minor bugs with some platforms in "Aeterna" mode
  • Adjusted difficulty of door 10 of the temple of kings in "Noctis" mode
  • Fixed bug where dark arrows would not pierce enemies correctly with the gem equipped
  • Fixed bug where horizontal jumpers wouldn't push you hard enough if you had smooth controls on
  • Fixed a bug where the dark arrows would break in the battle against the queen even if there was no light
  • Fixed a bug where you could die off-screen in the Tower of Light boss battle
  • Fixed bug where throne portals were distorting their color on some platforms
  • Fixed bug where you could get stuck in the ceiling in the second battle against the devourer
  • Difficulty of some high end puzzles in "Aeterna" mode have been adjusted
  • Fixed bug where "Celestial Arrow" damage buff was not reflected in the UI even though it affected projectiles
  • Fixed bug where some achievements were not triggering correctly on some platforms

Aeterna Noctis Content Depot 1517971
