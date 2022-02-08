New update! Aeterna Noctis patch notes v1.0.012

- Fixed bug when deleting a game on some platforms
- Fixed bug with inertia with smooth controls enabled
- Implemented graphical performance improvements throughout the game
- Implemented memory consumption improvements throughout the game
- Fixed bug that prevented the collector quest from continuing when killing the boss "Slime"
- Fixed bug where progress was not correctly indicated when completing Door 4 of the Temple of the Kings
- Fixed bug where you couldn't complete the Emperor's Quest if you cut his sword with the katana
- Fixed minor bugs with some platforms in "Aeterna" mode
- Adjusted difficulty of door 10 of the temple of kings in "Noctis" mode
- Fixed bug where dark arrows would not pierce enemies correctly with the gem equipped
- Fixed bug where horizontal jumpers wouldn't push you hard enough if you had smooth controls on
- Fixed a bug where the dark arrows would break in the battle against the queen even if there was no light
- Fixed a bug where you could die off-screen in the Tower of Light boss battle
- Fixed bug where throne portals were distorting their color on some platforms
- Fixed bug where you could get stuck in the ceiling in the second battle against the devourer
- Difficulty of some high end puzzles in "Aeterna" mode have been adjusted
- Fixed bug where "Celestial Arrow" damage buff was not reflected in the UI even though it affected projectiles
- Fixed bug where some achievements were not triggering correctly on some platforms
