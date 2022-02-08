Aim Lab 0.96.1 (Revamped New User Experience & Social Feed!)

This patch brings a revamped new user experience to make it easier to start training for the first time and the new social feed, where you can get updates & notifications on your training.

Let’s find out more:

Revamped New User Experience

We’ve made it easier than ever to hop into training for the first time. After setting your preferred language, simply pick your game of choice and start training! You can hop directly into your first task, take the Aim Lab assessment to get your starting rank, or even explore over 10,000 tasks and choose the tasks that suit you best.

Social Feed

With the new social feed, get real-time updates on your training! Anytime you get a new high score, rank up or complete an Aim Lab event, you’ll get a notification to let you know when it happened. Notifications can be easily toggled on and off as well so you only have to be notified when you want to be.

Bug Fixes

Fixed the Issues with expanding categories on training tab

Combine playlist bar sometimes carried through game on ESC menu

Shots hit was degrading over time

Playlists were not appearing in "My Collection"

If you aren't already following us, check out @aimlab on Twitter & Instagram for more awesome events, memes, and training tips. Don't forget you can report any bugs in-game and join us on [Discord](discord.gg/aimlab) or check out the [subreddit](reddit.com/r/aimlab) to let us know of any feature requests you have or to just come and hang out with the community & our devs!