Hello gamers, skaters, and anyone who’s stumbled upon this message in the wilds of the internet,

It’s finally time - OlliOlli World launch day is here, and we have a shiny new trailer to show it off!

YouTube

We think this game turned out amazing, but don’t just take our word for it - here’s what just a few of the amazing media outlets who reviewed OlliOlli World had to say:

GameSpot:

“Roll7 has improved on every aspect of the OlliOlli franchise” – GameSpot, 9 out of 10

IGN:

“Radlandia indeed.“ – IGN, Editor’s Choice Award, 9 out of 10

Eurogamer:

“A candy-coated dream” – Eurogamer, Earning “Essential” ranking

On a personal note, all of us here at Roll7 wanted to say a huge thank you to everyone for all the amazing support and love that you’ve sent our way. We hope that you enjoyed exploring OlliOlli World as much as we’ve enjoyed making it - we’re so excited to see what you get up to in-game! Radlandia is ready to welcome you all as you finally get a chance to chase the highest of high scores, experience our awesome soundtrack in full, and, of course, try on everything from silly hats to flashy mustaches to a full-on bee onesie in our extensive character creator.

If you’re wanting something to do while you install the game (or if you’re just after more OlliOlli content) check out our cinematic trailer; our OlliOlli collaboration with Do A Kickflip, featuring Danny Trejo and skate god Eric Koston; and our twitter for game updates, news, and occasionally pictures of kittens.

We’ll be continuing to support the game post-launch, including plans for not one but two upcoming DLCs - so check out the Rad Edition if you haven’t already! Keep your eyes on our socials via Twitter, Facebook, and Discord, as we continue to reveal more news…

Join our Discord Content Hub: discord.gg/OlliOlliWorld

Follow our OlliOlli World (OlliOlligame) social channels on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram .