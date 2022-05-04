 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Farming Life update for 4 May 2022

"Quality of Life" Update goes LIVE!

Share · View all patches · Build 8164803 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, Farmers!

We have prepared another update for you! This "Quality of Life" update includes some small fixes and gameplay improvements. Also, an issue related to the warehouse has been fixed. 🙂

Until tomorrow, 5 May 7 PM CEST, you can buy Farming Life at 70% discount! It's a great time unwind and start your farming life! Moreover, we have prepared a special bundle with developers of Bakery Simulator and you can now buy Grow Donuts bundle – this way, you have a chance to try your hand at both farming and baking! :)

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/25883/Grow_Donuts/

It's a busy time for us as we have also released our paleontology game Dinosaur Fossil Hunter, but even so, feel free to leave us your feedback regarding the new update so we can note down your suggestions and hopefully improve Farming Life even further!

Happy farming!
Farming Life Team

Changed files in this update

Farming Life Content Depot 1031271
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.