Hotfix 0.24.1.2 Released

Isn't it the little things that make life worth living? Today we have a small release packed with them!

This release contains tweaks to the Civetta Bolide, the Bruckell Bastion, and the Burnside Special, as well as fixes to the West Coast, Utah, Italy, and Gridmap V2 maps.

In addition to that we’ve included a fix for the keybinding customization issue and for the memory leak related to audio performance that some of you have reported. We’re also making a couple of tweaks for the UI and improvements to traffic that should improve overall performance as well.

We're also deploying several fixes to Map Overview Mode, the Mission Editor, and Flowgraph. The World Editor and Performance Statistics also got a bit of attention this round.

You will find a complete list of changes here: