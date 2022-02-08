Hotfix 34.1 & 34.2

The grid lines weren't doing it for us so we changed it to look more like a camera viewfinder. There is also an indicator in the free cam mode that marks the start point of the level in case you happen to lose your way.

You can press the Look button (default "F") to reset the camera to the starting position. Also, you can accelerate the motion by holding down the Fire button.

Also fixed an issue where the arrow keys would scroll through the playlists in the background when the global leaderboard is up.

Hotfix 34.2 disables the Free Cam in Arcade Mode.

