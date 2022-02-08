 Skip to content

Lovely Planet Remix update for 8 February 2022

Hotfix 34.1 & 34.2

Share · View all patches · Build 8164527 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The grid lines weren't doing it for us so we changed it to look more like a camera viewfinder. There is also an indicator in the free cam mode that marks the start point of the level in case you happen to lose your way.

You can press the Look button (default "F") to reset the camera to the starting position. Also, you can accelerate the motion by holding down the Fire button.

Also fixed an issue where the arrow keys would scroll through the playlists in the background when the global leaderboard is up.

Hotfix 34.2 disables the Free Cam in Arcade Mode.

Thanks

Changed files in this update

Lovely Planet Remix WIN Depot 1604781
  • Loading history…
Lovely Planet Remix OSX Depot Depot 1604782
  • Loading history…
