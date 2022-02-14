 Skip to content

Beat Saber update for 14 February 2022

Beat Saber v1.19.1 Released

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey players, we're sending the 1.19.1 Multiplayer update to Stable Branch! Check what's part of the update:

🔧 New multiplayer server architecture

🔧 Small tweaks and fixes

🔧 Updated LIV SDK to version 1.5.4

Let us know if you encounter any issues.

