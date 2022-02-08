Minor update 70.3

We continue testing the mechanism of the club salary.

At this stage of testing, the club tax is set at 10% of the amount of fish sales, and the weekly salary fund of the club is set at 50% of the amount collected. Changing these parameters at this stage of testing is disabled.

In addition, every $10 of tax gives a player 1 club point

The salary is calculated every Monday, depending on the club points scored for that week

It is required to check the correctness of the tax write-off, the correctness of the payroll calculation.

In addition, I am waiting for your feedback and suggestions on this introduced mechanics.