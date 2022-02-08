 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Fisher Online update for 8 February 2022

Minor update 70.3

Share · View all patches · Build 8164444 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We continue testing the mechanism of the club salary.

At this stage of testing, the club tax is set at 10% of the amount of fish sales, and the weekly salary fund of the club is set at 50% of the amount collected. Changing these parameters at this stage of testing is disabled.

In addition, every $10 of tax gives a player 1 club point

The salary is calculated every Monday, depending on the club points scored for that week

It is required to check the correctness of the tax write-off, the correctness of the payroll calculation.

In addition, I am waiting for your feedback and suggestions on this introduced mechanics.

Changed files in this update

theFisher Online Content Depot 1094781
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.