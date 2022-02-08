[1.0.9.1825] "Allen Newell" Patch 2 Version Notes

IMPORTANT FIXES
- Fixed an issue on MacOS where custom maps were not displayed when creating a new game.
- Fixed an exploit where players could obtain cities by using the Liberate function without investing resources.
MODDING FIXES
- Fixed an issue where the user could remain unable to complete the session while using the official Endless mod.
- Fixed an issue where subscribed mods were counted as Enabled mods when checking for save compatibility.
- Fixed an issue where saves became invalid even if only a minor update has been made on the mod.
- Fixed an issue where the game could become unstable when a player unsubscribes to a Mod that is activated.
- Fixed broken texts and unstable behaviors after loading a modded save without the mod and then installing the mod to reload the save.
- Fixed an issue where new mods uploaded to mod.io could not appear in the Available Mods list after being downloaded in some cases.
OTHER FIXES
- Fixed an issue where a desync could be encountered on crossplay multiplayer sessions (EGS/Steam - PC/MacOS).
- Fixed an issue on Steam where multiplayer sessions created on 1.0.6 versions cannot be loaded on 1.0.7 versions if the build was started from the executable.
- Fixed an issue where an error could be generated when the player selects the "Attend" choice for the "Based on a true story 1".
- Fixed an issue where debug text could be present in the New Game screen.
- Fixed an issue where Players were able to connect to G2G without adding any credentials if they were previously connected to G2G.
- Fixed an issue where no Narrator voice lines were triggered after adopting the Cultures of Africa new cultures.
- Fixed an issue where no Narrator voice lines were triggered when meeting a culture among the new ones of the Cultures of Africa pack.
- Fixed an issue where no Information was displayed outside the city panel status bar borders when the 'Divide and Conquer' narrative event effects were applied.
- Fixed an issue where Blue eye color was missing from the avatar customization options.
Changed files in this update