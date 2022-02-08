February 8 Hotfix Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8164233 · Last edited 8 February 2022 – 11:09:16 UTC by Wendy

Glad to see so many people interested in Infinite Voyager this week!



So, here's a rundown of what's been fixed:

Enemy ships will no longer instantly flee after a single ship gets away. They will instead flee after their health gets low, or they blast your ship with enough pulse rounds to fry your engines.

And that does it for this hotfix update.

Keep the constructive feedback coming in.

And if you're a streamer, curator, let's player or reviewer who wants to check out Infinite Voyager, you can reach me at cghonegames@gmail.com

And remember: It is always ethical to steal from the Aeternus Corporation.

-Chris