The secondary fire of the cannon now has a chaining effect: once the cannon ball kills an enemy, it continues to the next closest target. Increased the initial max ammo of the homing rockets to 200 instead of 20. Made each homing rocket max ammo upgrade increase the max ammo by 10 instead of 5. Decreased huge ammo boxes from 10,000 rockets to 2,000 rockets. Made the game clock use 64 bits instead of 32 bits, fixing issues that occur then the game time is large. Added more trophies. Added to Small White Flowers that are inside Alpha Cubes. Added shortcut into Large White Flowers.
Fractal Block World update for 8 February 2022
1.01.03
Patchnotes via Steam Community
