0.6.3+1 Patch Note

New construction site
Betty is working hard to bring more stuff to the island!
The construction site is added near Three Water Factory.
A new building for a new job will be placed here eventually!
Improved/Changed
[Vehicle] Vehicle now move along with moving ground(Other vehicle)
[Vehicle] Ranch Pickup now has cargo bed painting (Thanks to ΣLЯICOFATAL)
[Vehicle] Ranch Pickup now has an operatable tailgate
[Vehicle] SRT Wheel's tire color is fixed (Thanks to Slagat0r (#TRUCKgang))
[Vehicle] Sidemarker is added to Bus (Thanks to OrcinusC7)
[World] Rough ground at the log pick up are is improved (Thanks to majored1)
[AI] Improved AI Vehicle shaking steering wheel at low speed
[AI] Improved AI Vehicle to stop better before traffic cone (Thanks to Zapp)
Bug Fixed
[Map] Delivery map icon was not visible in Multiplayer client (Thakns to JPstyleNL)
[Crash] Random crash after using a rental vehicle (Thanks to NoPizzaNoGlory and LordCarlitosWay)
[Crash] Random crash while picking up an item
[Vehicle] Skidmark in the air (Thanks to 10K)
[Vehicle] Trophy Taxi has a random issues with interaction (Thanks to Knightowl5000)
[Cargo] Strap fails too often with overlap error
[UI] Truck driver level doesn't show in HUD while driving Vani (Thanks to Reddington [Red] ★)
[World] Character stuck at the entrance of building at the Lumbermil (Thanks to Chevroletloco)
[World] Housing at the Gu-Jwa needs stairs at the entrance (Thanks to 10K and AZYKLE)
[World] 2nd-floor furniture leg is visible from 1st floor at the Cafe (Thanks to BakaNeko77)
[World] Building is floating at the Orange farm (Thanks to BakaNeko77)
[World] Rough collision box at the entrance road of the harbor (Thanks to TheBlackDante)
[World] Floating road at the Jung-Moon (Thanks to [GTY]Lou)
[World] Parking space overlapped at Oedo (Thanks to Vandragorax)
[World] Pole not aligned at the Overseas Imports Company (Thanks to Mike Brownten)
Changed files in this update