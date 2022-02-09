0.6.3+1 Patch Note

New construction site

Betty is working hard to bring more stuff to the island!

The construction site is added near Three Water Factory.

A new building for a new job will be placed here eventually!



Improved/Changed

[Vehicle] Vehicle now move along with moving ground(Other vehicle)

[Vehicle] Ranch Pickup now has cargo bed painting (Thanks to ΣLЯICOFATAL)

[Vehicle] Ranch Pickup now has an operatable tailgate

[Vehicle] SRT Wheel's tire color is fixed (Thanks to Slagat0r (#TRUCKgang))

[Vehicle] Sidemarker is added to Bus (Thanks to OrcinusC7)

[World] Rough ground at the log pick up are is improved (Thanks to majored1)

[AI] Improved AI Vehicle shaking steering wheel at low speed

[AI] Improved AI Vehicle to stop better before traffic cone (Thanks to Zapp)





Bug Fixed

[Map] Delivery map icon was not visible in Multiplayer client (Thakns to JPstyleNL)

[Crash] Random crash after using a rental vehicle (Thanks to NoPizzaNoGlory and LordCarlitosWay)

[Crash] Random crash while picking up an item

[Vehicle] Skidmark in the air (Thanks to 10K)

[Vehicle] Trophy Taxi has a random issues with interaction (Thanks to Knightowl5000)

[Cargo] Strap fails too often with overlap error

[UI] Truck driver level doesn't show in HUD while driving Vani (Thanks to Reddington [Red] ★)

[World] Character stuck at the entrance of building at the Lumbermil (Thanks to Chevroletloco)

[World] Housing at the Gu-Jwa needs stairs at the entrance (Thanks to 10K and AZYKLE)

[World] 2nd-floor furniture leg is visible from 1st floor at the Cafe (Thanks to BakaNeko77)

[World] Building is floating at the Orange farm (Thanks to BakaNeko77)

[World] Rough collision box at the entrance road of the harbor (Thanks to TheBlackDante)

[World] Floating road at the Jung-Moon (Thanks to [GTY]Lou)

[World] Parking space overlapped at Oedo (Thanks to Vandragorax)

[World] Pole not aligned at the Overseas Imports Company (Thanks to Mike Brownten)