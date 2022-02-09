Hotfix - Version 0.69

Hello assistants, it's time to fine-tune the experiments!
Improvements
- Gunslinger's turret now deflects properly.
- Magnetic Fields boss' room collisions are more consistent now.
- Mole enemy has been temporarily removed from the game.
- Eradicator's boomerang catch distance was slightly reduced to improve boomerang deflect accuracy.
- Hub options are now navigatable with a Dpad.
- New font added for the Russian language.
- Fixed collisions in Living Entrails and Magnetic Fields arenas.
- Settings values are now applied from the moment the game is opened.
- Blob enemy now jumps at you when attacking.
- DefleKT enemies no longer shield nearby allies, instead they create a static shield dome.
- Volt enemies now shoot three bullets.
- Added confirmation window when exiting or giving up the run.
- Overall improves to the attacks of the final bosses of all the worlds.
- Health bard for all enemies now displays in white the amount of damage dealt.
Bugs
- Solved an issue where dashing was sometimes not consuming a dash charge.
- Slasher’s second challenge now unlocks the correct variation.
- Solved an issue when mutation “Energy Wave” was not dealing damage.
- Solved an issue where enemy tracking arrows were getting stuck.
- Mind field bombs no longer spawn above the character.
- Solved an issue where sometimes you could get perma poisoned while over the boat in Treasure Island mission.
- Vsync now works properly.
- Virus sample picks up now displays description and name correctly.
- Solved issue where you could get stuck on the death screen after defeating an enemy just after you died.
- Solved an issue where the Reset Keys button was not working properly in the settings menu.
- Specimen skill list title now displays correctly in Specimen selection screen.
- Esc button now works properly during the pause in the Hub menu.
- Solved an issue where completing one world would count for two in certain challenges.
- Solved an issue with Toxic tentacles doing the same attack several times in a row.
And that's it! Next on the list is an update coming for the main game, Specimen Zero and finally Specimen One!
Expect some interesting changes to the progression, mutations and more!
