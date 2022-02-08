Say Konnichiwa to Localization!

Hello, everyone!

How's 2022 going for you so far? The staff at SRPG Studio and Sapphire Soft hopes theirs is filled with your continued support!

Just today, SRPG Studio has been updated to version 1.253!

A new drop-down called "Localization" has been added in the application's top menu.

You can use this feature to output your project data as text in JSON format.

By changing the text (English, etc.) in the JSON file to, say, Japanese, you'll have localized your game to Japanese.

With this feature, it is our sincerest wish that the games you develop are shared with the world in multiple languages!

Localizing will surely lead to a larger audience and playerbase.

We posted an article on the Steam guide that dives into the ins and outs of the localization feature.

Make sure to check it out from the link below.

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2726554429

Happy localizing!