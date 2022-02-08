Talisman use level modified to 80
Talisman gems added to cast the stone of speed, in the level 60, 70, 80 BOSS and Glenn's attack copy output.
The output of Grun's Assault copy increased the fifth element fragment and skill book scattered chapters
Top of Adonia copy increase output gem fragment treasure box 240-290, gem treasure box 5
Optimize the effect of Thunderbolt Kung Fu, Flame Fury Duel, Ice Weapon Technique, Spirit Weapon Technique and Attribute Attack on skills
Optimize the double explosion of legal system
Optimize the 2 stealth skills of the killer
Modify warrior's heavenly thunder sword modified to flame attack
Add ignore resistance special effect
Modify blind box weekly card to unbound
Repair the red name use instantaneous boarding path has a chance to card purple name BUG
Repair the range of the safe zone of the port, delivery mission ships out of the port to increase the invincibility +20% speed for 1 minute.
Modify the output of "sea battle token" required for sea battle registration: 10754, 12820 Ocean World Cup qualification ships and level 89, 99, 100 bosses and deep sea dragon output.
Fix the bug of battleship ranking display order
Optimize the successful transmission of the deep sea in the deduction of tickets
Mail add one key to accept attachment and one key to delete mail without attachment.
英雄道 update for 8 February 2022
2022/2/8 Updates
