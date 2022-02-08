 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

英雄道 update for 8 February 2022

2022/2/8 Updates

Share · View all patches · Build 8163548 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Talisman use level modified to 80

Talisman gems added to cast the stone of speed, in the level 60, 70, 80 BOSS and Glenn's attack copy output.

The output of Grun's Assault copy increased the fifth element fragment and skill book scattered chapters

Top of Adonia copy increase output gem fragment treasure box 240-290, gem treasure box 5

Optimize the effect of Thunderbolt Kung Fu, Flame Fury Duel, Ice Weapon Technique, Spirit Weapon Technique and Attribute Attack on skills

Optimize the double explosion of legal system

Optimize the 2 stealth skills of the killer

Modify warrior's heavenly thunder sword modified to flame attack

Add ignore resistance special effect

Modify blind box weekly card to unbound

Repair the red name use instantaneous boarding path has a chance to card purple name BUG

Repair the range of the safe zone of the port, delivery mission ships out of the port to increase the invincibility +20% speed for 1 minute.

Modify the output of "sea battle token" required for sea battle registration: 10754, 12820 Ocean World Cup qualification ships and level 89, 99, 100 bosses and deep sea dragon output.

Fix the bug of battleship ranking display order

Optimize the successful transmission of the deep sea in the deduction of tickets

Mail add one key to accept attachment and one key to delete mail without attachment.

Changed files in this update

英雄道 Content Depot 1730911
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.