The Landfall Update - Patch Notes

The Landfall Update has finally arrived! The first update in some time, and there’s quite a lot that went into this one too. Not only have we added plenty for everyone to enjoy for free, we also squashed quite a few bugs (both new and old) to get this update to you all.

This is the first time since its release that Generation Zero has new enemies arriving to the skirmishes in Östertörn. The Soviet faction has become much more tangible this month as they bring two new machines into the fray. How did they arrive exactly? Why did they cross the waters to Sweden? They don’t seem to be focused only on you and your allies, why is that? You will have to go into enemy territory to find out…

In the meantime, we can have a look into what's arriving in Östertörn for the Landfall Update:

For those of you starting up new characters or just landing in the world of Generation Zero for the first time, you’ll notice there is a new intro movie that takes over the rolling text at the start of the game. For the veterans of Östertörn who dare venture into more dangerous regions, new machines are here to freshen up your fights!

New Soviet Faction Enemies:

The Wolf

The Wolf is somewhat of a hybrid machine. It transports smaller units to deploy on the battlefield but also packs its own punch depending on which model you come across in the field. There are three different classes to fight and plenty of new weak points to find.



The Lynx

The Lynx might be small, but it’s still quite formidable. Its agile design allows for it to be effective in nearly every terrain it comes across, and its speed can catch up with you quickly. So be careful when on the retreat with this one as they have quite the bite if they get close.

World Improvements

We continue our efforts with location revamps to spice up the base game for everyone to enjoy. This time around we had two targets: Southern Forest Region & Marshlands (Partial).

Here is a sneak peek at some of the work done in those areas:

With these revamps also come new Collectibles in the southern part of the Forest Region. The backstories attached expand on Resistance activities in the region and some of the mysteries found within the world as a whole. There are also new collectibles in the Marshlands Region, which could shed some light on the Soviet arrival…

Quality of Life Improvements

The Weapon Wheel has finally arrived with the Landfall Update as well!

We heard a lot of the feedback out there, and found this to be the best solution to address as many of the players' needs as we could reach. With this new way to navigate loadouts you're no longer restricted to 3 weapons at a time! You can mix and match as you see fit, bringing new strategies to any skirmish out there.

We’ve made quite a few additions to the overall arsenal this past year, with more to come in 2022. So, we found it best to finally address the capacity of your Plundra storage, as well as the Recycling Bench. With the debut of the Landfall Update, you will be able to expand your storage to your growing needs with up to 5 additional levels for each container!

There are some additional improvements to help newer players navigate game systems early on:

Materials you find now have descriptions to them showing where to typically find them in the world.

Potential schematics can now be seen in location summaries as well.

Ammo types and weapon matches now have better descriptors in the inventory. Giving you a better understanding of what ammo belongs where, at a glance.

New proportional aim system that automatically scales with the zoom level. Can be switched with the old system in the game settings.

In multiplayer settings it is now possible to define whenever other players can build and destroy buildings in your base.

For the explorers out there, you’ll also notice some improvements in the world to help in the Resistance efforts. Wood is now harvestable in places you would expect to find it. For example, you’ll find this sapling when running through forested areas.

This is the first step we’re taking to iterate on materials you find in the world. There will be more to come!

For those of you using your situational awareness to help turn the tides of battle, you’ll find there are more aptly tagged objects in the world. EMPs and Explosives can be triggered with these world items. While these are not exactly new, they are aimed at helping new players understand how to use the environment to their advantage more directly:

Electrical Unit

Fixed Fuel Cells

Free Building Pack

With a new iteration of the Base Defense missions, we also have some new, free buildings to go with it (Some of you might recognize these from past Dev Letters)! These should give everyone a more versatile approach to their Resistance defenses.

Reinforced Pylon

Scaffolding Platform

Scaffolding Ramp

Decorative Hedge

Tall Spotlight

New buildings aren't the only thing that is coming to the Base Defense experience, Base Defense missions have new iterations as well! The waves of machines that attack now have much more variability. You're also able to skip over preparation timers if you're ready at a moment's notice! We’ve also been observing various points of feedback about Base Defense, and have made the latter difficulties more challenging.

Not only has there been quite a few additions to the base game of Generation Zero with the Landfall Update. This is also the debut of a larger DLC we’ve had planned for a while now, one that will help you fend off Machine attacks against everything you’ve built in defense of Östertörn.

New Paid DLC: The Base Defense Pack - $3.99

With the Landfall update, we also released the Base Defense Pack, which contains a bunch of new ways to defend your bases. This includes: Missile turrets, spiked walls, spiked floors, explosive barrels, human decoys, and sandbag shooting positions.

Resistance Grenade Launcher Pillbox

Resistance Sandbag Shooting Position

Resistance Explosive Barrel

Resistance Spiked Traps (Wall and Ground) & Resistance Human Decoy

You can find out more details about these new additions to your Resistance Defenses on the store page itself.

BUG FIXES

Animation, Art, & Audio

Fixed an issue where footstep SFX stopped playing for clients during multiplayer

Fixed an issue with SMOD where no reload or footstep sounds were heard in first person

Crashes

[Community Reported] Fixed a frequent crash in a certain area of Himfjäll

Fixed a crash when dismantling structures with Base Building

Fixed a crash on dismantling structures during Base Building

Fixed a continuous crash at the same spot at Skrankebol

Fixed a crash in multiplayer for the client when starting horde mission on hard difficulty

Fixed a crash where the host was crashing when far away from client playing through the “Good News” mission

Fixed a crash when the host and clients would crash after client teleported during horde mode

Fixed a crash during multiplayer where the host was crashing after Alt-tabbing

Fixed a crash when players would crash when pressing N to swap ammo

Fixed a crash where the game might crash in Farmlands region during combat

Fixed various crashes during combat at multiple locations

Machines

Fixed an issue Tanks had with their missile battery only firing 2 rockets instead of full barrage

Fixed an issue where a Reaper rival was incorrectly shown as interactable when it has no loot

Fixed an issue that would cause Rivals to spawn before the terrain, which caused them to die before you are able to reach them

UI

[Community Reported] Fixed an issue where weapons disappeared into loot containers. Players should no longer be able to put items back into loot containers, corpses, etc.

Fixed an issue with an abnormal inventory behavior when starting a new game, which would cause weight to be displayed incorrectly

Fixed an issue where scrolling in the Plundra, switching item categories may cause the Plundra interface to behave abnormally

Weapons

[Community Reported] Fixed an issue that allowed infinite ammo while using Burst Fire Mode with specific weapons

Fix an issue where the US Weapons DLC icon only showed on the 3* weapons and attachments that come with the DLC, they should now show on all

Fixed an issue where shock wires from Experimental Ammo damaged and downed other players

Fixed an issue where Shock Ammo wires were appearing although no one had fired any shock bullets

Fixed an issue where Shock ammo would still deal damage after having faded out

Fixed an issue with Heat Ammo would show electrical effects on glass windows

Base Defense

Fixed an issue with Base Defense that caused mission fails if one party member fast travels away

Fixed an issue when some machines act passively in multiplayer during Base Defense

Fixed an issue with the Horde Mission where the mission gets stuck on hard difficulty

Fixed an issue where the Horde Mission would have some machines get stuck outside of mission area, risking the mission failing while trying to kill them

Fixed an issue where during Horde Mode turret base defenses could completely lock down Tank and Hunter enemies, resulting in them not attacking due to stagger

Fixed an issue with Base Building during multiplayer where the client was unable to repair damaged turret

Fixed an issue where one could never spawn at the Home Base after continuing the game

Fixed an issue when machines spawned before the preparation timer is up during Hard Mode

Fixed an exploit where materials around the Home Base would respawn every time you restart the session

Fixed an issue where buildings could change rotation when they are dismantled

World

[Community Reported] Fixed a floating weapon crate in barn at Stora Dyrbo safehouse

[Community Reported] Fixed an issue with a floating house in Östervik

[Community Reported] Fixed an issue where the edge of Boo Bridge lacks collision

[Community Reported] Part of the bridge near Sundgård Farm lacked collision

Fixed various locations on the map where players could get stuck on objects clustered together

Fixed the Uttern bunker where gas damage was damaging the player in parts of the bunker where it shouldn't

Fixed a fence near Garphammar which was missing an end pole

Fixed a suitcase at Iron Church which had the wrong model and was unlootable

Fixed an issue in with some containers at Nyhamnen where one can get stuck in if going inside

Fixed an issue where one can get stuck in fallen debris at the ruined house in Överbyslätten in Farmlands region

Fixed an issue with a floating road in Östervik

Fixed an issue with a floating lamp near floating house in Östervik

Fixed an issue with an invisible gate at Måsskär Resistance Camp, where it was interactable but not visible

Fixed an issue with stretched terrain and seam holes at Skåleberget in the Forest region

Fixed floating rocks at Lindens Skepssättning near Dyrboslätten

Fixed stones clipping through floor in building in south coast region

Fixed rocks blocking stairs to safehouse at IGA facility

Fixed a floating mailbox and road texture south-east of home base

Fixed a stranded boat with floating animation in Marshlands region

Fixed a floating loot containers inside barn near Dyrboslätten

Fixed a floating props on side of IGA facility safehouse

Fixed a stone that was clipping inside tunnel leading to Torsberga fort

Fixed flickering paintings in underground facility

Fixed several big seam holes in terrain in Forest region

Fixed a big rock inside hedge at revamped church in Östervik

Assignments

Fixed an issue where the Assignments FMTel Reward Trunk can not be interacted with

Fixed an issue where the “Destroy 5 ticks with handgun” assignment could not be completed

General

[Community reported] Fixed an issue that caused some players to get stuck progress with the mission “Spiking the Guns”

[Community reported] Fixed an issue where bullets would often remain floating after shooting

Fixed an issue with the Anniversary Event related to loot not dropping according to loot table design

Fixed an issue with Experimental Consumable Crafting where the screen flashes red when being healed by healing ammo, it should not do this now

Fixed an issue where selected Active Specializations would not save, and would default to last acquired specialization

Fixed an issue with where one was unable to pick up letter to get side mission in Ibholmen Church

Fixed an exploit with Ammo Packs and Paramedic Response Packs became infinitely usable by fast traveling back and forth via field radio

Fixed an issue where the Experimental KVM59 was not dropped by Reaper

KNOWN ISSUES