Terminus V0.9.3 Hotfix - Backend Update

Hi, everyone.

To ensure long-term stable game development, I changed Terminus's programming language and game library to the latest version. With this backend update, you can now use borderless window mode, which the game did not support before. I've also improved the way of drawing the cursor. So, it now always has the same sensitivity as the system mouse, regardless of the game's framerate. Beyond that, I expect this backend update to improve overall performance and potential compatibility.

This backend update may introduce some unexpected bugs. Please send an email to ingeon.shin@gmail.com or leave it in the Steam discussion. I will fix it immediately.

Thank you! 👨‍🔧

After the update, some shortcut keys will be reset. Please set it again.

Some additional bugs found were fixed.

Thanks to ruDn1k, the Russian translation of Survival Skills has been improved. I appreciate it.

Patch Notes