Under a Desert Sun Beta 1.5

Hi everyone,



So the moment has come that I feel that the beta for the single player campaign can finally be played by everyone. In this release the first two short chapters can be played titled Search and Escape. You reach the second chapter by finishing the first and the level cube for the first map can be found in the main lobby. Keep in mind these chapters are still in beta and feedback and bug-reports are greatly appreciated.

Further big stuff

A new hordemap (Ethereal)







I've added a new horde map. This one contains fast moving enemies in a weird otherworldly place.

Horde mode now has gun buying, a roguelike feature





Yup, you can no longer use all guns. You need to spend hard earned points to buy them. Choose wisely as the points are deducted from your highscore. Are you going to buy that handcannon? Or keep shooting with what you have?

Small improvements

Most guns now have a brightend-up reticle to more be able to aim more easily





Muzzleflashes have a distinct bullet trajectory and detach from the gun (looks way more natural then

before)



The leaderboards have been reintroduced an can be seen in the main lobby



Performance

I've chosen to go to an almost completely baked lighting system. This has a tremendous effect in some maps on performance in the positive sense. If you've played the game before I'd love to hear if your performance has increased.

Hope to hear what you all think so join the discord or leave a comment!

Kind regards,

Ray