 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Voyager update for 14 February 2022

City Pack 1

Share · View all patches · Build 8163415 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Voyagers,

We have completed a set of new cities for you to visit.

The Nordics

The first add-on is a Nordic package, which completes all capital cities of Scandinavia. In addition to Stockholm in Sweden, now you can also explore Copenhagen in Denmark, Helsinki in Finland, Oslo in Norway, and Reykjavik on Iceland.

Eastern Europe

Furthermore, there have been requests for two other European cities, Sofia in Bulgaria, and Warsaw in Poland. We have added these cities as well.

Available in the base game

Of course, these new cities will be available in the base game, with no additional cost.

The cities are available in English and Swedish, for now. Translation to other languages is not yet complete. If you are playing in Spanish or Portuguese, these new cities will currently default to English.

Expect more content in the future.

Have fun!

Changed files in this update

Voyager Content Depot 1351181
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.