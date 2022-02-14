City Pack 1

Dear Voyagers,

We have completed a set of new cities for you to visit.

The Nordics

The first add-on is a Nordic package, which completes all capital cities of Scandinavia. In addition to Stockholm in Sweden, now you can also explore Copenhagen in Denmark, Helsinki in Finland, Oslo in Norway, and Reykjavik on Iceland.

Eastern Europe

Furthermore, there have been requests for two other European cities, Sofia in Bulgaria, and Warsaw in Poland. We have added these cities as well.

Available in the base game

Of course, these new cities will be available in the base game, with no additional cost.

The cities are available in English and Swedish, for now. Translation to other languages is not yet complete. If you are playing in Spanish or Portuguese, these new cities will currently default to English.

Expect more content in the future.

Have fun!