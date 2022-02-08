 Skip to content

Billion Beat update for 8 February 2022

Billion Beat Bug Fix #17

Build 8163378

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update makes the window resizable to address a UI clipping issue. To run Billion Beat in Windowed Mode, click the checkbox in the launcher before starting the game.

This brings the version of the game up to 1.00.05.

Changed files in this update

Billion Beat Linux Depot Depot 1177331
  • Loading history…
Billion Beat Windows Depot Depot 1177332
  • Loading history…
Billion Beat Mac Depot Depot 1177333
  • Loading history…
