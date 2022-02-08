 Skip to content

MechNest update for 8 February 2022

Update7.5

Update Details

  • Added a reloading UI near the crosshair.

New items added

  • Kill Energy [Epic Rare] Kill Skill: Restores energy 5 times.

Balance adjustment

More balance adjustments to lower the difficulty and prevent unreasonable instant deaths.

  • Initial maximum HP and maximum shield amounts have been doubled to 2000.
  • Lowered the amount of automatic recovery for HP and shield.
  • Changed so that no penetrating damage is dealt to HP when the shield is destroyed. However, the excess piercing damage will still damage HP until the 1-second cool time expires.
    • Enemy bullet speed has been reduced across the board.
  • The maximum increase in enemy bullet speed has been lowered.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug that prevented Winganoid from increasing the power of some attacks.

MechNest Content Depot 1379121
