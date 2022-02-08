Update Details
- Added a reloading UI near the crosshair.
New items added
- Kill Energy [Epic Rare] Kill Skill: Restores energy 5 times.
Balance adjustment
More balance adjustments to lower the difficulty and prevent unreasonable instant deaths.
- Initial maximum HP and maximum shield amounts have been doubled to 2000.
- Lowered the amount of automatic recovery for HP and shield.
- Changed so that no penetrating damage is dealt to HP when the shield is destroyed. However, the excess piercing damage will still damage HP until the 1-second cool time expires.
- Enemy bullet speed has been reduced across the board.
- The maximum increase in enemy bullet speed has been lowered.
Bug Fixes
Fixed a bug that prevented Winganoid from increasing the power of some attacks.
