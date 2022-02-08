New update & Devblog

Removed 2D backgrounds from main menu, lobby, game ending screen.

Map selection overhaul

Added info box to main menu

Added new ending game screens

Fixed issue where player could spawn under map

Fixed issue where achievements not unlocking

Fixed issue where cursor could go invisible

Fixed issue where scoreboard didn't show all players

DEVBLOG

Dummy Falls

I've been working on a new game called Dummy Falls which is a co-op game where you and your teammate tries to overcome various obstacles until the end.

Hide And Run

It's been a while since a new update released to Hide And Run. I've been remaking Hide And Run from scratch with new simplified style. With more simplified style, it makes me (team of one) to update the game with more maps and character customization without dramatically changing style. Every map will be recreated to new Hide And Run with new style.

Currently Hide And Run uses some paid assets which creates me to hard to create new maps which could still have same style as old maps.

I know some people will not like this change and prefer old style more. Anything approximate time when update lands I can't say, but when it drops, old Hide And Run can be played via beta depots.

New information will come when update is getting closer.

Image of unfinished map. Work in progess.

