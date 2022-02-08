AMNESIA. RELEASE v0.85

Hello Friends!

AMNESIA v0.85a is Live on STEAM!

Last week I finished another update. I'm satisfied with the fact that there were no bug reports and so we can move on. This week we will start working on improving the English language, and all the other languages will start getting updated for the latest version as well. Yes, there are still some problems with fonts right now, but I'm dealing with them now. My plan for next week is to finalize phone messages and add a few more necessary functions for the phone. I also took a few days off after the update, otherwise nothing new. I will keep you guys posted.

ChangeLog v0.85a:

+Added Social Network (FotoTube)

+In the fourth scene with Rei. Now the sound of the car is turned off when the MC gets out of the car.

+Added translation to German language up to v0.82

+Added Russian translation up to v0.8

[Story Scenes: 5

Free Roam scenes: 0

New Images: 162

New Animations: 2