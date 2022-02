Share · View all patches · Build 8163167 · Last edited 15 February 2022 – 07:13:12 UTC by Wendy

A big thank you to everyone who's been playing and interested in Air Wars in Early Access.

Today, the following changes have been made to the monthly regular update history of Air Wars.

The main changes are the addition of weather changes and lighting effects over time to each mission.

Please provide all feedback about the game through the Steam community and Discord channels.

Discord Server:

https://discord.gg/T4768Yd6nr



Major changes

- Added light effects according to weather changes and time in each mission

Added weather changes

Sunny, cloudy, rain, storm