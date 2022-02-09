 Skip to content

VRoid Studio update for 9 February 2022

[v1.4.0] New preset items were added

Thank you for using VRoid Studio.

VRoid Studio v1.4.0 update concerns the following:

■ New features

  • Added 13 face presets
  • Added 4 clothing presets
  • Added 1 outfit set

■ Fixes

  • Fixed a bug that caused accessory bones from being correctly exported.
  • Added support for the application to run natively on Apple M1.
  • Fixed the legs of exported VRM models to bend parallel to each other when lowering the model's waist while its feet are planted to the ground.
  • Fixed a bug that caused incorrect text decorations to be added to item names etc.

We will keep looking out for your comments and feedback and work towards new updates. Thank you for your continued support.

