SubBuild 2022.2.8

Bug Fixes :
- Modding : having copied the GameSys.ini from the Modding SDK (or just put the whole Modding SDK into your Mods folder) was making the game crash.
Important note about Modding the game :
Do not put the Modding SDK into the Mods folder. Copy only the modified files into your Mods folder. eg: "Mods\MySuperMod\Ini\Players.ATP.ini".
For GameSys.ini and other similar .ini files, do not copy it ; instead use the GameSys_Mod.ini version as explained in the Modding SDK documentation : topic11-31376.php .
This update fixed a crash coming from such an use, but others might come if you use the whole SDK as it'll prevent updates in the files present in your Mods folder.
Changed files in this update