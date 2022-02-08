SubBuild 2022.2.8

Bug Fixes :

Modding : having copied the GameSys.ini from the Modding SDK (or just put the whole Modding SDK into your Mods folder) was making the game crash.

Important note about Modding the game :

Do not put the Modding SDK into the Mods folder. Copy only the modified files into your Mods folder. eg: "Mods\MySuperMod\Ini\Players.ATP.ini".

For GameSys.ini and other similar .ini files, do not copy it ; instead use the GameSys_Mod.ini version as explained in the Modding SDK documentation : topic11-31376.php .

This update fixed a crash coming from such an use, but others might come if you use the whole SDK as it'll prevent updates in the files present in your Mods folder.