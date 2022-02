Share · View all patches · Build 8162961 · Last edited 8 February 2022 – 05:39:09 UTC by Wendy

Even though I'm also max level.

Fixed a bug in the buyer's helper that caused it to consume a cube even though it was at max level.

It would also consume cubes during robot challenges.

ENAGYMAXTIME is now updated as soon as a level is reached.

Fixed

Removed 100% of helpers.