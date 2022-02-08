GLOBAL FIX FOR SAVE/LOAD FUNCTION

Depending on what part of the world you live in and how your computer is configured you may have had occasional issues with the following:

• Some JAMM map files not being able to load.

• Some elements not loading into the correct location and/or correct scale.

While saving maps there was a chance for a computer’s regional settings to override JAMM’s settings for Digit Grouping. Turns out there are at least 7 ways numbers are grouped in the world! (see below) Having the computer swap “,” commas, “.” periods (hard stops), or spaces with one another caused unpredictable results when parsing data.

DIGIT GROUPING STYLES:

Style A: 10,000,000,000

Style B: 10 000 000 000

Style C: 10.000.000.000

Style D: 10’000’000’000

Style E: 10˙000˙000˙000

Style F: 100,0000,0000

Style G: 10,00,00,00,000

SOLUTION:

JAMM will now ignore regional settings when saving and loading. This will fix issues with NEW maps but may not be enough to repair all existing 'damaged' map files without manual effort.

MANUAL EDIT:

If you want to manually edit EXISTING JAMM save file use a text editor and open the .JAMM file. Scroll down to the bottom of the file and you will see any Walls / Doors / Windows / Fences / Bridges / Cars / Ships / House / 2d Assets, that are present in that map.

Example: <string>wFence_01/321.340/175.000/0.000/20.000/1.067/1.000/1.000</string>

Variables listed above are: <string>Object Name / Rotation along the Y axis / Location along the X axis / Location along the Y axis / Location along the Z axis / Scale along the X axis / Scale along the Y axis / Scale along the Z axis</string>

In this example the 175.000 is equal to 175 NOT 175 x 1000. If you see commas replace them to match the Example string formatting above. Or if you wish, you can delete individual rows that start with <string> and end with </string>.

Please drop me an email if you find any bugs while using the app and I'll be happy to squash them. Or if you have any ideas that you’d like to see in future updates please let me know. cavebearhelp@gmail.com

Thank you!