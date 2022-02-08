 Skip to content

Fleshgait update for 8 February 2022

Subtitles Update

Patch Notes V1.02:

  • Added in English subtitles.
  • Added in options menu.

Changed files in this update

Fleshgait Content Depot 1776941
