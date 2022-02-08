 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Starship EVO update for 8 February 2022

[New build - DEFAULT] 22w06b: Goldenfix

Share · View all patches · Build 8162431 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some more hotfixes.

Changes:

  • Wood plank can now rescale.
  • #4544 Game simulation will stop when entering a menu.

Hotfixes:

  • #4546 Player HP bar is black.
  • #4536 #4547 Copy/paste preview is not showing at the correct place.
  • #4535 Ship preview not showing.
  • #4539 Wood plank incorrect placement
  • #4542 Target cycling select second closest in first.
  • #4543 Target selected from the holomap do not show.
  • #4545 Space Habitat station dont render distance.
  • Cannot request landing on entity with Custom shipyard

Thanks all!

Changed files in this update

Skywanderers Content Depot 711981
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.