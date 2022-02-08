[New build - DEFAULT] 22w06b: Goldenfix

Some more hotfixes.
Changes:
- Wood plank can now rescale.
- #4544 Game simulation will stop when entering a menu.
Hotfixes:
- #4546 Player HP bar is black.
- #4536 #4547 Copy/paste preview is not showing at the correct place.
- #4535 Ship preview not showing.
- #4539 Wood plank incorrect placement
- #4542 Target cycling select second closest in first.
- #4543 Target selected from the holomap do not show.
- #4545 Space Habitat station dont render distance.
- Cannot request landing on entity with Custom shipyard
Thanks all!
