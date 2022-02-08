v1.0.4 update released

- fixed: socre multiplied by difficulty factor twice in stage settlement. Replay files saved before v1.0.4 can fast play to final to view new total score
Bugs fixed in previous versions
v1.0.3
- fixed: Stage 1, boss SpellCard 2 crash the game
- fixed: Stage 4, boss SpellCard 4 crash the game
v1.0.2
- fixed: rendering issues when disabled the display of Stage Background or SpellCard Background
- fixed: decimal places of difficulty factor are not displayed in stage settlement
v1.0.1
- fixed: stage EX, boss SpellCard 9 crash the game
Changed files in this update