东方远空界 ~ Ultimate Vitality of Imagination update for 8 February 2022

v1.0.4 update released

8 February 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed: socre multiplied by difficulty factor twice in stage settlement. Replay files saved before v1.0.4 can fast play to final to view new total score

Bugs fixed in previous versions

v1.0.3

  • fixed: Stage 1, boss SpellCard 2 crash the game
  • fixed: Stage 4, boss SpellCard 4 crash the game

v1.0.2

  • fixed: rendering issues when disabled the display of Stage Background or SpellCard Background
  • fixed: decimal places of difficulty factor are not displayed in stage settlement

v1.0.1

  • fixed: stage EX, boss SpellCard 9 crash the game

