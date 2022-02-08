Online is fixed...!

Hey folks!
The last update broke online for some players - if you've been having trouble, this latest patch should fix that.
We'll have some more news on future content updates soon. Stay ballin'!
Tony Grayson
Studio Head | Summitsphere
