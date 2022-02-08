 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Antonball Deluxe update for 8 February 2022

Online is fixed...!

Share · View all patches · Build 8162217 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey folks!

The last update broke online for some players - if you've been having trouble, this latest patch should fix that.

We'll have some more news on future content updates soon. Stay ballin'!

Tony Grayson

Studio Head | Summitsphere

Changed files in this update

Antonball Deluxe Content Depot 1382321
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.