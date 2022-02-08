Star Explorers 5.1.6 Release

This update combines the last two testing branch builds and adds on additional fix.

This update attempts to fix an issue where the game can crash when hitting alt-tab and switching to other windows applications. According to internal testing this does seem to resolve the problem and make the game more stable. Please let me know if you continue to experience any other crashes. It is an ongoing struggle.

This update introduces a simple UI scaling technique. Since the game was designed long ago with smaller monitors in mind, the text and panels can appear quite small on modern hardware. Now, If you play the game in window mode with a border, you can maximize the window. This allows you to play with a full screen window, without actually increasing resolution. By increasing the screen size, without increasing the resolution, text and panels will scale up accordingly, making them easier to read.

In this most recent update, I was able to correct a problem in which planets were not being counted properly. Now the game should keep track of how many planets you land on, and award Steam achievements accordingly.

Note: Steam Achievements will only work if you are playing on Normal mode or higher. Casual and Easy modes do not grant achievements.

Also Note: I was told that cave achievements might not be working too. Unfortunately I was not able to find out what might be causing this. However, it is also possible that the report was made in error. Please let me know if you have had any issues with the cave achievements.