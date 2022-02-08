 Skip to content

Endless Furry Pinball 2D update for 8 February 2022

COMING SOON TO MOBILE! Google Play Link Added!

Share · View all patches · Build 8162055 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Endless Furry Pinball 2D is COMING SOON TO MOBILE! (Android devices only)
  2. Google Play Link added in game.
  3. UI has been cleaned up a bit.
  4. Deleting local high-score is now on main menu with a "Are you sure?" yes/no check.
  5. Post processing added (will improve in the future!)
  6. Camera effects now play when your ball hits a target furry!
  7. (Possibly) going to add a "lives counter" so you don't just end the game after 1 "death"

Visit the Google Play Link NOW here: https://play.google.com/store/apps/developer?id=Tegridy+Made+Games

