COMING SOON TO MOBILE! Google Play Link Added!
- Endless Furry Pinball 2D is COMING SOON TO MOBILE! (Android devices only)
- Google Play Link added in game.
- UI has been cleaned up a bit.
- Deleting local high-score is now on main menu with a "Are you sure?" yes/no check.
- Post processing added (will improve in the future!)
- Camera effects now play when your ball hits a target furry!
- (Possibly) going to add a "lives counter" so you don't just end the game after 1 "death"
Visit the Google Play Link NOW here: https://play.google.com/store/apps/developer?id=Tegridy+Made+Games
Changed files in this update