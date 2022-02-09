Plague Breaker Update for February 2022

Hello again everyone! It's been a while since the last update, and this update fixes a lot of things behind the scenes as well as many QOL changes.

New Skeletons

The original Skeleton art was all designed years ago, before the height of every other enemy was determined. This meant that the previous skeleton pixels were irregular, and to some people this was very noticeable!

Well now all of the Skeletons have been re-created with proper pixel sizes!

Previous Skeletons to Compare

New Rooms

Shops and Treasure chests are randomly found in the dungeon. Previously they would appear anywhere at all, but now they have a dedicated room which has some fun decor in it. This provides a bit of a safe room and makes sure enemies aren't obstructing the shops or chests.

New Armor Shop

New Magic Item Shop

New Treasure Chest Room

Minor Tweaks

There have been a few QOL changes as well in this update, here is a complete list:

Difficulty Choice persists across runs

Updated and improved fonts

Updated every button and text label to prepare for Localization

Added Confirmation option to options menu, to confirm before a purchase

Fixed bug where Adventurer could not be used in Co-op

Fixed bug where player sprites was slightly smaller than it should be

Fixed bug where decorations could appear in the floor

Fixed bug where boss death icon doesnt reflect the palette shifts for bosses

Localization is something I very much want to do, and this update I spent a lot of time updating every UI element to ensure that any Localization process will be smooth and easy. This update itself does not have any localization changes, but it definitely is on the horizon!

This update, and the previous one in November, were mainly focused on fixing bugs, improving the general experience and preparing the game for future updates.

The next major update I have in mind will include some actual content! I don't want to spoil everything, but these are what I have planned: