Plague Breaker Update for February 2022

Hello again everyone! It's been a while since the last update, and this update fixes a lot of things behind the scenes as well as many QOL changes.
New Skeletons
The original Skeleton art was all designed years ago, before the height of every other enemy was determined. This meant that the previous skeleton pixels were irregular, and to some people this was very noticeable!
Well now all of the Skeletons have been re-created with proper pixel sizes!
Previous Skeletons to Compare
New Rooms
Shops and Treasure chests are randomly found in the dungeon. Previously they would appear anywhere at all, but now they have a dedicated room which has some fun decor in it. This provides a bit of a safe room and makes sure enemies aren't obstructing the shops or chests.
New Armor Shop
New Magic Item Shop
New Treasure Chest Room
Minor Tweaks
There have been a few QOL changes as well in this update, here is a complete list:
- Difficulty Choice persists across runs
- Updated and improved fonts
- Updated every button and text label to prepare for Localization
- Added Confirmation option to options menu, to confirm before a purchase
- Fixed bug where Adventurer could not be used in Co-op
- Fixed bug where player sprites was slightly smaller than it should be
- Fixed bug where decorations could appear in the floor
- Fixed bug where boss death icon doesnt reflect the palette shifts for bosses
Localization Updates
Localization is something I very much want to do, and this update I spent a lot of time updating every UI element to ensure that any Localization process will be smooth and easy. This update itself does not have any localization changes, but it definitely is on the horizon!
New Content & Future Updates
This update, and the previous one in November, were mainly focused on fixing bugs, improving the general experience and preparing the game for future updates.
The next major update I have in mind will include some actual content! I don't want to spoil everything, but these are what I have planned:
- New end-game content
- New end-game boss
- Rebalancing class distribution
- New items
- New enemies
Changed files in this update