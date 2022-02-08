 Skip to content

Jump Lanes update for 8 February 2022

Version 0.5.2

Version 0.5.2

Build 8161952

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Scalable Graphics

For those of you with high definition or particularly large screens there are now buttons to change the scale of the game's UI and graphics. You will see them on the bottom left hand of the screen. 4X, 2X, and standard scaling are available.

Paul's Fork Description Fix

The description of the Paul's Fork scenario lacked clarity. The goal is to create a jump lane network containing Rusalka, Paul's Fork, and other locations. It could be read that you needed to connect everything directly to Rusalka.

Currently In the Works

Scenario #5. This will be on a significantly larger map than the current scenarios.

New terrain types. Specifically some very lovely nebulae to sit there and be in the way when you try to build somewhere.

Major lines. These represent important shipping lanes that when completed will grant profits without the need to make any deliveries.

Achievements.

