Patch v1.0.6 Released

Patch v1.0.6 for God of War is now live
Please restart Steam to receive the update immediately.
Patch Notes
Fixes
- Enabling FSR will now no longer result in blurry/blocky image quality
- Xbox controllers will now have proper joystick sensitivity
- Mouse Precision Mode will no longer cause movement animations to break
New Features
- Added translations for Precision Mode that were not included in patch v1.0.5
- Mouse Precision Mode now supports Aim Assist
In v1.0.5 we added an error message that reported if the game was having issues saving or loading save game files. This message interrupted gameplay and was determined to be ultimately unhelpful for players. We're still investigating reported issues surrounding save game files, but for now we have disabled this error message.
For a list of the topics we're currently tracking, please refer to our Known Issues. If you are experiencing any of these problems, submitting a ticket greatly helps us gather all of the information we need to properly access each one. We appreciate your continued patience as our team investigates your reports.
Changed files in this update