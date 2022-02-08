Accessibility improvement and a few new features

Today's build has some accessibility improvements along with a few new features.

Larger UI elements when using Windows display scaling

Early builds of the game had issues rendering things correctly when Windows display scaling was enabled (especially at 150% or more). I then implemented a fix which would maintain the layout of the UI regardless of the display scaling used.

While this fix allowed the game to function correctly, it did not help users who needed the larger UI elements that Windows display scaling provides. Now, the UI is dynamic and will increase in size when display scaling is set to above 100%. As an example, here is the free play game selection screen at 100%:

And here it is at 175%:

Click to move cards (without dragging)

The game has always supported drag & drop for moving cards. In addition to this, you can now use one click to select cards and then a second click to place them (no drag required). The first click will highlight the target cards in green:

A second click will place them if the target is valid. Hit escape or click the selected cards a second time to cancel the move.

New visual indicator when dragging stacks in FreeCell based games

Most games in the FreeCell family only allow the user to move one card at a time. As a shortcut, the game will allow users to move stacks of cards if there are enough free cells to store the extra cards. This mechanic was unclear to players.

Now, when dragging a stack of cards, the game will color cells in red if they are be used to accomplish the drag operation. For example, when dragging a stack of 3 cards, 2 cells are colored in red:

Other stuff