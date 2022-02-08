New build! https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:The_Great_Refactor#Beta_3.796_Greatly_Thinning_The_Turncoats

This one still has an occasional turncoat unit (grrr), but they are REALLY hard for us to hit, now. Versus after yesterday's build, threads were no longer insane, but turncoats were still frustratingly frequent. There was also a performance regression in the build of yesterday or the day before, and that's fixed now. Occasional turncoat aside, this is running really well right now! Pretty much all of the other recent bugs of notable severity have also been fixed.

If you get an exception in this build, please do give us your log, as it has some direct info and then some info following the exception. A screenshot of the exception doesn't show the whole story.

Necromancer also continues to evolve thanks to Zeus and Badger, and there are now tips of the day and regular tips about the "wait for stragglers" mode.

More to come soon.

Enjoy!