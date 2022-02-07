Build 1.25 [Enemy & Technical]

Ahh it wasn't that easy, however I can say that we are slowly approaching the end of the chapter with Defense mode! I think two more patch updates and I'll be able to start adding the new gamemode. In this update I added 2 new enemies (bosses) Monstro and Dammer Statue. I've also added a new tab in the menu "HOW TO PLAY?" which is a tutorial for the game.

What's new in this update?

-New zombie AI

-Fix zombie spawning

-Change zombie stats (HP, Damage, Speed...)

-Add new tab in menu "HOW TO PLAY?"

-Add 2 new bosses (Dammer Statue and Monstro)

-Fix Blyskawica equiping scale

-Fix G18KRM Equiping scale

-Add swipe sound to melee weapons

-Change spawned weapons size

Keep your fingers crossed that I finish the mode as soon as possible! Have fun!