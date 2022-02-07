The following updates were made today
・Added the "One Time Missile Pod" (CZ-8OP1), which adds 10 missiles to the missile pod when acquired, ignoring the maximum number of missiles.
The "One Time Missile Pod" (CZ-8OP1), which adds 10 missiles to the missile pod when acquired, ignores the maximum number of missiles available and automatically fires a series of missiles when the missile launch button is held down, similar to the original CZ model.
Hover Attack 3671 update for 7 February 2022
Added one time missile pod and automatic fire for CZ type!
The following updates were made today
Changed files in this update