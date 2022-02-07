 Skip to content

Hover Attack 3671 update for 7 February 2022

Added one time missile pod and automatic fire for CZ type!

Build 8161262

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following updates were made today

・Added the "One Time Missile Pod" (CZ-8OP1), which adds 10 missiles to the missile pod when acquired, ignoring the maximum number of missiles.

The "One Time Missile Pod" (CZ-8OP1), which adds 10 missiles to the missile pod when acquired, ignores the maximum number of missiles available and automatically fires a series of missiles when the missile launch button is held down, similar to the original CZ model.

Changed files in this update

Hover Attack Content Depot 1392151
  • Loading history…
